Mustangs Grab Road Win In Joplin

Alex Phillips led the way for the Mustangs at the plate, as St. Joseph defeats the Joplin Outlaws 9-7, Tuesday.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 12:05 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

JOPLIN, Mo. - Alex Phillips powers the Mustangs to a 9-7 victory over the Joplin Outlaws Tuesday night. 
 
The firstbaseman went 4-5 tallying four hits and two RBI's. Bringing his batting average to a team high .351. Not too far behind him is Brady Garrison. The catcher is batting .346 going 3-5 on Tuesday.

The Mustangs recorded five doubles on the night, helping them reach the nine-run total.

The Mustangs are back in action Wednesday night against the Ozark Generals.

Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
