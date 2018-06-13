Mustangs Grab Road Win In Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. - Alex Phillips powers the Mustangs to a 9-7 victory over the Joplin Outlaws Tuesday night.
The firstbaseman went 4-5 tallying four hits and two RBI's. Bringing his batting average to a team high .351. Not too far behind him is Brady Garrison. The catcher is batting .346 going 3-5 on Tuesday.
The Mustangs recorded five doubles on the night, helping them reach the nine-run total.
The Mustangs are back in action Wednesday night against the Ozark Generals.
