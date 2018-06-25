Mustangs Have Eight Selected To All-Star Roster

The St. Joe Mustangs are well represented as they have eight players on this years 2018 MINK League all-star roster.

The Mustangs have four pitchers, three infielders, and one outfielder. The lone outfielder is Zach Smith who has a inside the park homerun and has a batting average of .393.

Close behind Smith is his teammate at first base Alex Phillips, with a batting average of .363 and five home runs on the year.

Leading the group of pitchers that are selected is Drake Kanallakan as he has a record of 3-0 and a ERA of 1.12.

The MINK League all-star game is June 27th in Joplin, which will feature a home run derby with an award presentation, then shortly after will be the the all-star game. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.