Mustangs Look to Defend MINK League Title

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After claiming the MINK League Championship last year, the St. Joseph Mustangs under a new manager look to defend their title in 2018.

In his first year as manager for the Mustangs, Johnny Coy received an overwhelming response from coaches across the country.

"I was actually really shocked at how many coaches and players reached out to me wanting the opportunity to play," Coy said. "It made that decision hard because we only have so many roster spots. I think it's just the culture that we've had. It's something that Coach (Matt) Johnson and the city of St. Joseph was able to build. We have a great reputation all throughout the country."

Some of the returning champions from last season include pitchers Eleazar Rojas, Jake Purl and Jonathan Lynch, infielders Colton Pogue, Easton Fortuna and Joshua Lincoln and outfielders Brody Santilli and Pat Dillion.

"A lot of people from St. Joe are familiar with these guys," Coy said. "People will want to come see these local guys and they're all good players so it's a win-win for the Mustangs and for the city of St. Joe."

There are three players on the roster that all graduated from area high schools including Pat Dillion (Bishop LeBlond), Chaz Verduzco (Benton) and Preston Bailey (Savannah).

Below is the complete roster:

Pitchers:

#17 Seth Johnson

#55 Zach Girrens

#37 Drake Kanallakan

#5 Corey Cowan

#11 Mahlyk Davis

#26 Nicholas Houzenga

#7 Grant Hoppock

#31 Preston Bailey

#35 Nathan Hunter

#34 Eleazar Rojas

#19 Austin Kleinlein

#21 Jake Purl

#33 Brennon Covington

#36 Jonathan Lynch

#20 Joseph Hietpas

#32 Matt Mulhearn

#8 Collin Jones

Infielders:

#2 Colton Pogue

#25 Alex Phillips

#10 Terrence Spurlin

#22 Malik Williams

#4 Chaz Verduzco

#9 Easton Fortuna

#30 Joshua Lincoln

Outfielders:

#12 Mason Janvrin

#18 Kurt Dawkins

#44 Zachary Smith

#14 Daniel Covert

#3 Brody Santilli

#24 Aaron Dees

#15 Pat Dillion

Catchers:

#23 Jordan Maxon

#29 Trey Hoover