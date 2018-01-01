Clear

Mustangs To Feature Live Organ Music During 2018 Season

The St. Joseph Mustangs announce the 2018 season will feature a live organ for a retro baseball atmosphere.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 1:36 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 2:11 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH, MO.- ​ The St. Joseph Mustangs celebrate their tenth anniversary season with a retro feel.

Scroll for more content...

The Mustangs announce they are bringing back the classic ballpark feel to Phil Welch Stadium. This season features the addition of live organ music during the ball game. 

Mustangs General Manager Ky Turner says it's an exciting addition the stadium.

“The guest experience at Phil Welch Stadium is always something we are trying to improve,” Turner said in a press release. “Phil Welch Stadium is such an iconic stadium. You’ve been able to see the improvements and modernization of the stadium over the course of the past ten years, but I think guests will love the nod to the past with the addition of the organ.”

The Mustangs are currently in search of an organ player to perform this season. Anyone interested in playing the organ at games this summer is encouraged to call the Mustangs office at (816) 279-7856.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
We saw a warmer but still below average Tuesday but warmer temperatures are on the way. Wednesday should see more sunshine and warmer temperatures. The winds do begin to increase with gusts to near 30 mph expected. Thursday, much of the same with highs in the upper 70s and gusty winds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events