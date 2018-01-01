Mustangs To Feature Live Organ Music During 2018 Season

ST. JOSEPH, MO.- ​ The St. Joseph Mustangs celebrate their tenth anniversary season with a retro feel.

The Mustangs announce they are bringing back the classic ballpark feel to Phil Welch Stadium. This season features the addition of live organ music during the ball game.

Mustangs General Manager Ky Turner says it's an exciting addition the stadium.

“The guest experience at Phil Welch Stadium is always something we are trying to improve,” Turner said in a press release. “Phil Welch Stadium is such an iconic stadium. You’ve been able to see the improvements and modernization of the stadium over the course of the past ten years, but I think guests will love the nod to the past with the addition of the organ.”

The Mustangs are currently in search of an organ player to perform this season. Anyone interested in playing the organ at games this summer is encouraged to call the Mustangs office at (816) 279-7856.