Mustangs Win Series With Outlaws

The St. Joe Mustangs won their three game home stand with the Joplin Outlaws 2-1 on Saturday night at Phil Welch Stadium.

Scroll for more content...

Two players that have been playing well this year for the Mustangs, Zach Smith and Brennon Covington yet again were awared players of the game.

Covington who pitched six innings, had 10 strikeouts with an ERA of 0 and continues to be undefeated on mound.

Smith in Saturday nights game, had two hits, one run, with four RBI's.

The stat line that is even more impressive is that Smith had a rare in the park home run. Smith is batting at .389 and has two home runs on the season.

The Mustangs will be on the road Sunday to play the Jeff City Renegades, and will return back home Tuesday to take on the Sedalia Bombers.