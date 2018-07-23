Mustangs use video to enhance fan interaction

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- From Dumb and Dumber to Jurassic Park to Full House, the St. Joseph Mustangs have spoofed several movies to increase fan engagement.

"I really wanted to focus on more, I know Ky (Turner) and I talked a lot in the offseason about what we could do better and how we could better showcase the Mustangs and all the promotions," Mustangs assistant GM Tim Hannah said.

The Mustangs built a strong local following by being heavily involved in the community- using Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat. This season though, the club introduced an expanded video department.

"It's such a wide range of videos," Mustangs intern Bailey Ketchum said. "We do serious videos, funny videos and it's brought fans in and fans have been talking about the videos."

"It gets people excited watching videos," Intern Alex Sanchez said. "During the game, you can come watch, but outside they get the opportunity to watch videos that we get to produce."

The videos serve multiple purposes for the organization- it gets the Mustangs' name out to the public and it also puts a face and personality to the players that fans watch every summer.

"It really illustrates the environment that we really want to build here at the St. Joseph Mustangs and that's very much in line with several other schools and sports organizations," Intern Jon Potochnic said. "We just want to illustrate that we're here having a good time, having a fun time and we just want to share that with the guests coming to our stadium."