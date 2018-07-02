Nash to make history with Mustangs Tuesday

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The St. Joseph Mustangs own five MINK League championships, putting them in a league of their own and on Tuesday night, one local college softball player will join the Mustangs, creating a league of her own.

"I'm just excited to show that girls sports matter too, and we can do it as well," Regan Nash said.

Nash started the summer as a St. Joseph Mustangs intern, but now, she finds herself making history, joining the Mustangs roster.





"It just kind of came up," Mustangs general manager Ky Turner said. "It would be great if Regan could play for us."

From playing high school softball at North Platte to being named to the 2nd Team All-SEC squad for the Missouri Tigers, Nash has had quite the softball career.

The Mustangs signed Nash on Friday, making her the first woman to ever play for the Mustangs and ever since, she's been the topic of conversation.

"I knew it was going to be a pretty big deal, a lot of positive comments and stuff like that, but I didn't know it was going to be as big as it is," Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said.

Nash makes history Tuesday night, but maybe even more important, she's making an impact on young softball players.

"I think it's pretty cool how she can do both sports," Delaney Wolf said. She's very talented and very committed to what she does and she's very good at what she does."

"I thought it was really inspiring when I told my kids, both of them got that gleam in their eyes, like wow, if she can do that, why can't I?" Delaney's mother Amy Wolf said.

Nash's focus remains on her dubut.

"Just to prove that I can actually do it and that girls can actually play sports, too," Nash said.