National Telecommunicator Week

First responders are showing appreciation to the people who send them out on calls.

Scroll for more content...

Today, they gave a few dispatchers a chance to relax by painting. Though you don't see person on the other end of the 911 call, they are the contact that get you the help you need.

Bruce Woody, City Manager said , "They provide a vital link between the customer thats being served and the public safety officer responding."

The dispatchers painted American flags, with a stripe of blue connecting to gold. Representing the officers that serve the community with the support of the dispatch office.