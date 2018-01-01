Clear

National Telecommunicator Week

Local dispatch services celebrated the National Telecommunicator Week by relaxing through painting.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 3:04 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 3:04 PM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

First responders are showing appreciation to the people who send them out on calls.

Scroll for more content...

Today, they gave a few dispatchers a chance to relax by painting. Though you don't see person on the other end of the 911 call, they are the contact that get you the help you need. 

Bruce Woody, City Manager said , "They provide a vital link between the customer thats being served and the public safety officer responding."

The dispatchers painted American flags, with a stripe of blue connecting to gold. Representing the officers that serve the community with the support of the dispatch office.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
We saw a warmer but still below average Tuesday but warmer temperatures are on the way. Wednesday should see more sunshine and warmer temperatures. The winds do begin to increase with gusts to near 30 mph expected. Thursday, much of the same with highs in the upper 70s and gusty winds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events