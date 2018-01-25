Near Record Warmth & Breezy for Thursday

We'll make it into the upper 50s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and clear skies. We could even possibly tie the record high of 60 degrees that was set back in St. Joseph in 1943. However, the winds will begin to pick up Thursday, gusting from the southwest anywhere from 25-35 miles per hour. With how dry it's been plus with the windy conditions, it will be a good idea to refrain from outdoor burning over the next several days.

The sunny skies will continue heading into Friday, along with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny skies are in store for Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s as another cold front passes through. We'll start to cool down again on Sunday with highs in the low 40s and mostly sunny skies.

We'll drop into the upper 30s on Monday but we'll be back in the low 50s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. The mid 40s are in store on Wednesday with a chance of rain.



