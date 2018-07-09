New CIP Tax to Bring More Street Improvements

Take a drive down N 22nd st, and you'll feel the difference.

"We all drive our vehicles and we all have homes and businesses here and we want the roads to be as smooth as we can." said Andrew Clements, Director for St. Joseph Public Works.

More and more repaved roads are poping up around town, all thanks to the last round of CIP projects.

"In the last CIP, there was money set aside for both the repair of concreate streets and asphalt streets, and that has been very popular with residents." said Clements.

Now, it's time for voters to decide if they want to see more of these projects. The new CIP tax if passed, will continue to bring fresh asphalt to St. Joseph.

"There's 4.5 million dollars for that over 5 years, so roughly $900,000 a year." said Clements.

Keven Schneider, Superintendent of Streets and Infrasructure details the process on deciding which streets get fixed first.

"And so we rate streets each year, and then the overlay and repair list are based on those ratings." said Schneider.

The Public Works Department uses the same system to decide how they're funded.

"We select the streets that are in the worst condition and take them the money available as far down the list as we can." said Clements.

Schneider says its hard to say which streets would be the first to see improvents, because the deterieration differs from street to street.

"A street that looks great this year might be in terrible shape next year, or a street that doesn't look so good this year might look about the same next year not really be deteriorating just doesn't look as good. said Schnieder.

However, he adds the level of work already done is unprecedented.

"I've worked here 30 years and I've never seen anything like this on the amount of streets we've been able to take care of." said Schneider.