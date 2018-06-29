New company locating, investing in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- A new company will call St. Joseph home, creating approximately 50 new jobs over a five-year period.

Yellow Frog Graphics will build a new esitmated $3.9 million facility in Mitchell Woods Business Park in St. Joseph. The new facility will house the companies' operations.

The total estimated project cost is $5.4 million.

“We are very pleased to welcome Yellow Frog Graphics to the St. Joseph business community,” said Patt Lilly, President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and St. Joseph Economic Development Partnership said. “We appreciate the confidence Yellow Frog Graphics has shown in its decision to invest in St. Joseph and create such excellent new jobs in the community.”

Yellow Frog Graphics has purchased approximately 9 acres in Mitchell Woods Business Park to the south of the Mitchell Woods pond from the St. Joseph Business Park Corporation.

The project is expected to create 50 new jobs over a five-year period, with jobs classificiations ranging from engineers and managers to designers and installers. Currently, the company has five employees.

Yellow Frog Graphics is the region’s premier provider of custom vehicle graphics and wraps. With the new facility in St. Joseph it will have room to expand its product offering to include: apparel, embroidery, commercial window tinting, dimensional signage, paint protection films and more.