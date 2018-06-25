New House Bill Aimed at Helping Expecting Mothers

St. Joseph, Mo.- Being a mom comes with its own set of challenges, but when drug addiction is thrown in, it can tear families apart.

A new Missouri House bill aims to extend the duration of substance abuse programs in the state.

Addiction has crippling effects on more than just the user.

"In the family structure, anytime there's alcoholism or disease in the home everyone is affected," Foundation Recovery Center counselor Rita Miller said.

When someone is battling a drug addiction while raising a family, it's hard to win the fight alone, and that's Miller emphasizes the need for resources.

"When there's more resources out there to help the individual who is battling the addiction, that in turn is going to benefit the whole family structure," Miller said.

For expectant mothers battling drug addiction, Medicaid makes it possible to get connected to the resources mothers need.

"The Medicaid program will help thes mothers get into a program and stay into a program with the medicaid assistance," Miller said.

Eligible coverage for substance abuse programs in Missouri only lasts for two months, but new bill passed by the Missouri House will extend the coverage to 14 months.

"This is so great for the young mothers out there," Miller said.

According to Miller, the extension will set new moms on the right path to sobriety.

"They can get some kind of foundation of a program underneath them to continue to stay sober," Miller said.

U.S. News and World Report said the new bill could cost the state over $4 million, but adds that more than a quarter of a billion dollars is spent on foster children in Missouri by the Department of Social Services.