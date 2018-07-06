New K-9 Unit Comes to Buchanan Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Meet one of the newest members of the buchanan county sheriff's department, his name is Shadow, and he's been on the force for three months.

"He's very focused, he's very calm." said Bill Puett, Buchanan County Sheriff.

In that time, he's put in a lot of work.

"He located a possibly armed suspect in clinton county the other day" said Puett.

Shadow loves to use is his nose, which comes in handy since he specializes in narcotic detection.

"We have individuals that are bringing in narcotics into the community, we're looking to stop that." said Puett adding, it's just another dynamic used to curb criminal activity. Corporal Vince Lippincott is his handler.

"I've always enjoyed dogs" Said Lippincott.

He understands the advantages of having a four-legged friend on the force.

"Their keen sense of smell and attention to detail that they have" said Lippincott.

As a team, they continue to be more effective by learning from each other.

"You learn how they work, they learn how you work so that way, you guys can work good as a team." said Lippincott.

The bond between Cpl. Lippincott and Shadow is special

"I like being able to have them not only be my partner at work, but also as part of my family.

Being a dog handler requires a 24/7 commitment,

"They live with you, they become part of your everyday life, its not just when you go to work." said Lippincott.

Cpl. Lippincott finds that commitment rewarding.

"The hours that you spend with them, and the bond that you make with a dog is pretty amazing." said Lippincott.

The St. Joseph Humane Society provided the necessary funding to make the K-9 Unit a possibility for the department. Shadow is just one of two dogs in the unit.