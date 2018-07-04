New Pyrotechnics Behind Fireworks Show

(ST JOSEPH Mo,) This year's fireworks show will have a new team behind the controls. Overlooking the Missouri River, Geoff Knoll is gearing up for an explosive evening.

"They're gonna go up, break big in the air, lots of fire in the sky, it'll be awesome." said Knoll, a pyrotechnician for Premier Pyrotechnics.

The Fourth of July is a big night for fireworks, and the pyrotechnics behind the show are ready to introduce themselves to St. Joseph with a bang!

"This is our first year to be shooting fireworks in St. Joe, we're really excited to be here." Knoll said.

Premier Pyrotechnics is a Missouri based company that puts on fireworks shows all over the midwest.

"Premier pyrotechnics has been in business for 20 years now," Knoll said.

They've hit almost every state in the region, yet they still find new audiences to share the night time spectacle.

While fireworks are only around for special occasions for most of us, for Geoff, not only is it a normal routine, it also runs in the family.

"We shoot around 800 shows annually, we do weddings, we do barmitzvahs, anniversaries... My family's been in the display fireworks [business] for 30 years." said Knoll.

Tonight he's making sure viewers will have lots to see.

"Tonight we have shells ranging from three inch salutes to six inch, all of them are mortars..." said Knoll.

All to make this fourth of july one to remember.

"Hoping to celebrate independence day with you guys, we're pretty excited to be here." said Knoll.