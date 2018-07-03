New SJSD Superintendent has 1st Day on the Job

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many had been ready for the St. Joseph School District to turn a new page.

Scroll for more content...

They got that wish on Monday with the first day on the job for new superintendent Doug Van Zyl.

Van Zyl comes to St. Joseph after being superintendent of the Fort Dodge, Iowa district for nine years. He says he's excited about the challenges ahead, but adds he's keeping an open mind before making any changes.

"It's going to take a little bit of time," Van Zyl said. "There's not a set plan to come into the school district and say, "Hey, this is what we're going to do.' To me it's going to take a little bit of time to do that."

In Fort Dodge, Van Zyl faced many of the same issues he will see here in St. Joseph. As superintendent in Iowa, Van Zyl was charged with closing facilities, a shrinking school district, budget cuts and needing to come up with a new revenue source. He said there is a road to success.

"I really think it's reestablishing that trust and line of communication with the community," he said. "We're going to have to look at finances of course. There's been some challenges there in the past and will continue to be a challenge."

During his first day, Van Zyl spent some of his time touring the Hillyard Technical Center. He said he likes the way the business community works together with the schools to train future laborers.

"I think business partners are longing for that as well in having kids graduating high school with a lot of career and technical experience and backround to go into the workforce," he said. "Not everyone is going to go into college. Some kids will transition right into the workforce and you need high-quality folks to do that as well."

Van Zyl's tour was directed by Jill Huntsman, who was also in her first day at work as director of Hillyard.

"We're very unique in what we offer students here. I was very excited to show him parts of that today," Huntsman said.

Van Zyl says he's excited to settle into St. Joseph. He and his wife of 28 years moved into a home in the city last week.

With that out of the way, Van Zyl says he's ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

"It has a lot to offer. It seems like it's a community that has a lot of positive things going for it and everyone I've talked to has been very friendly."

Van Zyl was selected from a range of candidates by the Board of Education with the St. Joseph School District. His salary is $210,000 per year plus benefits.