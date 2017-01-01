New Year Brings Record Cold Temperatures

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas are starting off the new year with bone-chilling temperatures Monday morning.

A new record low was set in St. Joseph for January 1 with -14 degrees, breaking the old record of -11 degrees set back in 1974.



In Hiawatha, Kansas a new record low was also set with -16 degrees, breaking the old record of 2 degrees that was sent back in 2010.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon due to the dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills are ranging from 20 to 30 degrees below zero Monday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory will then be put into effect through Tuesday at noon due to wind chills ranging from 10 to 20 degrees below zero Monday night through Tuesday morning.

The cold wind chills will cause frostbite and hypothermia symptoms in as little as 30 minutes. Staying indoors is recommended, but if going outside, make sure you have the appropriate clothing and an emergency kit with blankets in your vehicle.