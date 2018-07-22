Nice Days Continue

Sunday is expected to be yet another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. For tonight, mostly clear skies are expected with lows in the 60s.

Monday could see a stray shower with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. For Tuesday and Wednesday, sunshine returns with highs in the upper 80s.

Big changes are on the way for the end of the week. Rain chances return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday. Some uncertainty with how much rain will fall so keep with KQ2 for more updates. Highs will only be in the low 80s to end the week.

