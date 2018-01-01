No Charges in Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No charges will be filed in an officer-involved fatal shooting in St. Joseph in October.

Buchanan County Prosecutor Dwight Scroggins announced Wednesday that St. Joseph police officer Brant Hutchison will not face criminal charges for the shooting that killed 25-year-old Samantha "Baby Girl" Hennard.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened after police responded to a disturbance call at 9th and Sycamore Street involving an alleged stolen vehicle on October 22.

Officers were informed that the suspects had fled the location and were armed.

Prosecutors say when officer Hutchison located Hennard in the 2100 block of 10th Street he ordered her to stop and she did not comply. Hennard ran and fired two shots at the officer.

Hutchison returned fired. Hennard was struck one time and died at the scene.