No break from the heat

Sunshine and warm temperatures were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s Wednesday & Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values for much of the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool if you need to be outside.

Most likely we will be staying dry through the rest of the workweek as well, which is not good news for the moderate to severe drought conditions we are under. We are now eight inches below normal with rainfall amounts for the year.

There is some relief on the way heading into the weekend and early next week with slight rain chances for Saturday. Then better rain chances move in Sunday through Monday as a cold front passes through. It will help start cooling down temperatures as we only go up to the lower 90s throughout the weekend, then the middle 80s on Monday & Tuesday.

