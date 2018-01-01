Northwest Fraternity House Shuts Down

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A Northwest Missouri State University fraternity house is closed for the semester due to water damage.

A press release from the university stated that pipes had burst at the Sigma Phi Epsilon house over New Year's Eve weekend. The damage caused students who lived at the residence to move into the dorms on or off campus.

The university also stated the water damage was mainly due to a furnace at the chapter house that had broken over Christmas break when temperatures dropped below zero degrees.

The house will remain closed through the spring semester while repairs are made.

Chapter leaders worked to find the 25 members who lived at the residence a new place to stay over Christmas break.

The fraternity currently has 73 active members.