Suspects accused of starving, handcuffing and using stun gun on 11-year-old girl

(ALBANY, Mo,) Two people in Gentry Country face charges for a year of alleged horrific child abuse.

Jennifer Reed, 39, and Raymond Burks, 50, each face dozens of charges including kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, domestic assault, armed criminal action and child abuse.

Court documents show Reed and Burks were guardians of the 11-year-old girl.

The abuse allegedly included handcuffing her wrists and ankles to metal cage on a daily basis, shocking her with a stun gun and feeding her only one protein shake a day.

Investigators began looking into the allegations at the Albany, Mo. home on July 15.

According to court documents, the girl told investigators the abuse began in the summer of 2017. She said Reed and Burks struck her on the back, face and head on numerous occasions.

She said Reed and Burks also handcuffed her to a metal cage inside the home for most of the daylight hours over the past eight months. Investigators say the girl had visible bruising and she was unable to move her right arm. The girl said she suffered the injury after Reed pushed her to the ground.

The girl also told investigators that Reed used a stun gun on her six different times as discipline. Two weeks before the investigation, the girl said Reed took her to Kansas City to talk to a pimp about what would happen to her if she ran away.

According to a probable cause statement, Reed and Burk admitted to hitting and striking the girl as well as handcuffing her to a cage inside the home. Reed's boyfriend, Lonnie Johnson, is also accused of hiding several sets of handcuffs and a stun gun behind a shed in the yard. He's charged with tampering with evidence.

Reed and Burks are behind bars on $250,000 bonds.