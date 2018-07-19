Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Suspects accused of starving, handcuffing and using stun gun on 11-year-old girl

The abuse allegedly included handcuffing her wrists and ankles to metal cage on a daily basis, shocking her with a stun gun and feeding her only one protein shake a day.

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 2:30 PM

(ALBANY, Mo,) Two people in Gentry Country face charges for a year of alleged horrific child abuse.

Scroll for more content...

Jennifer Reed, 39, and Raymond Burks, 50, each face dozens of charges including kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, domestic assault, armed criminal action and child abuse.

Court documents show Reed and Burks were guardians of the 11-year-old girl.

The abuse allegedly included handcuffing her wrists and ankles to metal cage on a daily basis, shocking her with a stun gun and feeding her only one protein shake a day.

Investigators began looking into the allegations at the Albany, Mo. home on July 15.

According to court documents, the girl told investigators the abuse began in the summer of 2017. She said Reed and Burks struck her on the back, face and head on numerous occasions.

She said Reed and Burks also handcuffed her to a metal cage inside the home for most of the daylight hours over the past eight months. Investigators say the girl had visible bruising and she was unable to move her right arm. The girl said she suffered the injury after Reed pushed her to the ground.

The girl also told investigators that Reed used a stun gun on her six different times as discipline. Two weeks before the investigation, the girl said Reed took her to Kansas City to talk to a pimp about what would happen to her if she ran away.

According to a probable cause statement, Reed and Burk admitted to hitting and striking the girl as well as handcuffing her to a cage inside the home. Reed's boyfriend, Lonnie Johnson, is also accused of hiding several sets of handcuffs and a stun gun behind a shed in the yard. He's charged with tampering with evidence.

Reed and Burks are behind bars on $250,000 bonds.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 105°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 105°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 99°
Fairfax
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 98°
Rain & storm chances will continue through late Thursday morning before we start drying out by the afternoon with high temperatures really warming up into the middle 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events