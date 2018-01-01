Northwest Names Interim Athletic Director

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest Missouri State names Andy Peterson as the interim atheltic director, Wednesday. Peterson takes over for Mel Tjeerdsma, who retires April 30.

Scroll for more content...

"I'm excited for this opportunity," Peterson said in a press release. "Bearcat athletics has been a special place to me for a long time, and to have this responsibility and opportunity to lead this unbelievably strong group is a dream come true. I am confident in our team to lead our department and do what's best for our student-athletes, our coaches and our University."

Peterson is currently the assistant athletic director for facilities. He is also the head women's golf coach and was an assistant coach on the men's baseketball team from 2011 to 2017.

He played a big role in the development of the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse as the assistant athletic director for facilities.

"Andy's strategic outlook, keen intellect, business acumen and people management skills are combinations to help continue accentuating the strengths of our athletics department and focus on the student-athlete experience," Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski said in the press release. "His experiences in operations and as a player and coach also provide an important context as we look to the future of continuing our strong focus on student-athlete success and in competing within the MIAA at the DII level."

Peterson was a member of the Bearcat basketball team from 2003 to 2008. After his playing career, Peterson spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Northwest from 2008-2010.

Dr. Jasinski says the interim title will carry into the next year and evaluations will be made for a more permanent position.