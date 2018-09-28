Clear
Northwest campus police investigating on-campus sexual assault

University Police at Northwest Missouri State University are investigating an on-campus sexual assault that took place on September 23rd.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 2:01 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 2:03 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to Chief of University Police Clarence Green, police responded to a call of an alleged sexual assault between 1:45 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on the 23rd. One student was taken into custody at the scene.

The incident took place at an on-campus residence hall.

No additional details have been released at this time.

A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures on Friday to reach the lower 60s but still a cool day overall. For tonight, cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
