Northwest campus police investigating on-campus sexual assault

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) - University Police at Northwest Missouri State University are investigating an on-campus sexual assault that took place on September 23rd.

According to Chief of University Police Clarence Green, police responded to a call of an alleged sexual assault between 1:45 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on the 23rd. One student was taken into custody at the scene.

The incident took place at an on-campus residence hall.

No additional details have been released at this time.