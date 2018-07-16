Clear

Nurski Makes It 13 At Fairview

Brad Nurski wins his 13th Fairview golf tournament championship

Brad Nurski on the heels of being inducted to the hall of fame won his 13th Fairview golf tournament championship Sunday afternoon as he was 11 under for the whole weekend. 

This is Nurski's 20th overall championship and is one of the best amateur golfers in the region. 

Nurski turned the corner on the 17th as he birded that hole which gave him the padding he needed to win the tournament. Nurski was happy to win, and says that his family enjoys it when he can bring home hardware.

