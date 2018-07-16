Brad Nurski on the heels of being inducted to the hall of fame won his 13th Fairview golf tournament championship Sunday afternoon as he was 11 under for the whole weekend.
Scroll for more content...
This is Nurski's 20th overall championship and is one of the best amateur golfers in the region.
Nurski turned the corner on the 17th as he birded that hole which gave him the padding he needed to win the tournament. Nurski was happy to win, and says that his family enjoys it when he can bring home hardware.
Related Content
- Nurski Makes It 13 At Fairview
- Brad Nurski Inducted Into Fairview Hall of Fame
- Brad Nurski Leads Fairview Tournament After Day One
- LEGO Struggles to Boost Sales After 13 Years of Growth
- New Lt. Governor Makes Stop In Atchison
- Organizations Make Final Plea for CIP Funding
- Mobile Food Pantry Makes Stop in Clarksdale
- Nash to make history with Mustangs Tuesday
- Making a Smart Budget for Your Holiday Shopping
- Santa Makes a Stop at the Wyeth Tootle Mansion