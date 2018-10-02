OSHA fines St. Joseph sawmill following fatal accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph sawmill was ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in proposed fines for serious safety violations following a fatal workplace accident.

In March, an employee at American Walnut Company died when after he suffered fatal injuries when he fell into a machine.

An investigation by OSHA following the accident found two repeated and 14 serious safety violations. According to OSHA, the company failed to evaluate job hazards, control hazardous energy, and ensure machines were equipped with adequate guards. The investigation also found the company exposed workers to hazards associated with falls, ladders and electrical safety.

A follow-up inspection in April found the company exposed workers to hazards associated with combustible dust, noise and the use of chemicals in the facility.

In September, OSHA proposed fines against American Walnut Company totaling $199,183.