Online student sentenced in connection to Highland Community College bomb threat

(KNZA) The Ohio man charged in May's bomb threat at Highland Community College will have to serve 60 days in jail and pay $36,000 restitution to the college.

According to MSCNews.net, 21-year-old D’Vonte Guyton was sentenced Monday in Doniphan County District Court on a felony charge of criminal threat.

After serving the jail time, Guyton will be placed on supervised probation for one year.

He pleaded no contest to the amended charge in September.

The bomb threat, which was received by telephone on May 9, led to the evacuation of the Highland campus and to the postponement of finals for students.

No explosive device was discovered following a search of the campus and its buildings by law enforcement.

Authorities were able to trace the call to an address in North College Hill, Ohio.

Guyton, who was an on-line student at Highland, later turned himself in to police.