One Person Taken to Hospital After Car Accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)
According to St. Joseph Police, one person was taken to the hospital after a car accident on North Belt Highway Sunday morning. The two vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of N. Belt Hwy and Northridge Drive.
Traffic was slowed on N. Belt Hwy to one lane while crews cleaned up the crash.
No other details were provided.
