One Person Taken to Hospital After Car Accident

The two vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of N. Belt Hwy and Northridge Drive.

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 1:14 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

According to St. Joseph Police, one person was taken to the hospital after a car accident on North Belt Highway Sunday morning. The two vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of N. Belt Hwy and Northridge Drive. 

Traffic was slowed on N. Belt Hwy to one lane while crews cleaned up the crash. 

No other details were provided.

Any remaining fog will burn off quickly this morning and will lead to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s.
