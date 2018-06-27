Organization Planning Rally to Spotlight Separated Border Families

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- A pair of kid's sneakers might not seem like much, but to members of the Interfaith Alliance for Immigrants, there is deeper meaning.

"The concept of empty shoes is symbolic of the platform of children being separated from their mothers and parents at the border," IAI Rich Nolf said.

Nolf and members of the IAI want people to bring kid's shoes to a peaceful rally at the First United Methodist Church on Francis Street on Saturday, June 30.

"We needed to do something," IAI Chairperson Marsha Rosenthal said.

Each pair will represent one of an estimated 3,000 children, who were separated from their undocumented immigrant families at the border.

"How are these people going to find their children?" Rosenthal said.

The rally will include a non-denominational prayer vigil, a march to City Hall, and a call to action.

"We will have postcards and addresses for their congressmen, that they can write, send to whoever they want and tell them how they feel," Rosenthal said.

The rally will start at 6:30 Saturday night and end of the south steps of City Hall.

Children's shoes will be donated to the local program "Soles for Christ."

"They need their lives," Rosenthal said. "They are children for only a very short time."