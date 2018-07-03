Clear

Overland Park police working shooting at elementary school

The Overland Park Police Department is working a double shooting at Sunrise Point Elementary School, located at 15800 Roe Avenue.

Posted: Jul. 3, 2018 10:56 AM

John Lacy, Overland Park Police Public Information Officer/Media Relations officer, confirmed two workers were shot and no students were injured. Police confirmed the two workers are in critical condition and there will be a media briefing at 10:15 a.m.

Lacy also said there are two other scenes officers are reporting to.

Details are still developing. Refresh for updates on this breaking news.

