(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to a home near 18th and Messanie Street around 2:45 a.m., on Sunday April 8. When the police arrived, they said they found a man with serious injuries from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to Mosaic Life Care.

The Department said they do not have any suspects at this time.