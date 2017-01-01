Padres Reportedly Offer Eric Hosmer 7-Year Contract

Free-agent first baseman Eric Hosmer reportedly has a big contract offer on the table from the San Diego Padres, according to Bob Nightengaleof USA Today.

Per Nightengale, it is a seven-year deal that would make Hosmer the highest-paid player in Padres history.

Hosmer is coming off a career-high .318 batting average with 25 home runs, 94 RBI, and 98 runs in 2017.

The 28-year-old netted his first Silver Slugger award in 2017.

He spent his first seven years of his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals.