Pair of Injury Accidents Keeps Emergency Crews Busy Friday Morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple people were injured Friday morning in two different traffic accidents around town.

The first occurred just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Doniphan Ave.

According to police, the driver of a black Dodge Challenger ran the stop sign while traveling westbound on Doniphan. The driver told police that he was looking in his rearview mirror because another car was coming up behind him too fast and he did not see the stop sign.

The Challenger was struck by a red Mazda who was traveling north on 10th.

The front passenger in the Challenger was taken to the hospital in an ambulance for a head injury from hitting the rearview mirror, the driver was uninjured.

The driver of the Mazda complained of rib pain but went to the hospital on his own. The front passenger of the Mazda had moderate injuries to her right arm, leg and hip. A passenger in the rear seat was not injured.

The driver of the Challenger was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

The second accident happened about an hour later at the intersection of 12th and Faraon.

A black Honda CR-V was traveling north on 12th Street while a red Mercury was traveling west on Faraon.

The driver of the CR-V did not see the Mercury and the two collided in the intersection.

The female driver of the Mercury was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the CR-V was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.