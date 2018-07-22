Panel chases Amelia Earhart's life, death

(ATCHISON, Ks.) A panel of experts spoke about one of the greatest mysteries of the last 100 years Saturday.

Amelia Earhart's hometown of Atchison hosts a festival on her birthday every year in July. This year, a panel of Earhart experts discussed the life and death of the legendary aviator at Benedictine College. Earhart disappeared some where over the Pacific in 1937 during a trip around the world. There is no shortage of theories about what happened to her.

Chris Williamson brought together a group of 17 experts to talk about Earhart's disappearance.

"The moment we are at is about 12 years in the making," Williamson said.

Williamson started the Chasing Earhart Project, a case study focused on testing every hypothesis and theory about Earhart's final flight. The people behind that research made presentations. Then, the panel moderator opened up the floor for the researchers to debate each other's research.

Williamson said the panel is about more than solving a mystery. He said it's about bringing people hope.