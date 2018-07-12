Parks Department closes Aquatic Park for Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The St. Joseph Aquatic Park will be closed Wednesday, July 11.

According to the City Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities department the discovery of feces will close the park until the pool water, filters, and equipment can be properly sanitized and the chemicals and ph leveles are at safe levels.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening and the pool was cleared and closed immediately after.

When a loose stool occurs at the water park, millions of bacteria circulate throughout all of the water areas, which can be a health hazard to anyone that ingests the water.

To ensure that no one becomes ill, the pool is temporarily closed until the pool and all pool equipment, including filters, inner tubes, life jackets, and other parks equipment can be sanitized.

During the time that the pool is closed, the Aquatic Park employees follow the CDC requirements to ensure that the pool is safe for patrons to enjoy. Pool employees will be hyper-chlorinating the pool and using other chemicals to ensure if there is any bacteria in the water it is killed, cleaning the filtering system and all the pool equipment, and then bringing the chlorine and ph levels to safe levels.

The Parks Department requests that anyone who does not feel well, have a child or children that don’t feel well, has been exposed to an illness, or knows that they are coming down with the illness, postpone their trip to the pool so that it can remain open for the public to enjoy.

It is unfortunate that this has happened so soon after the last closure and Parks apologizes to its patrons who rely on the pool for cooling down and entertainment.

While the Aquatic Park is closed, Krug Pool will be operating on their regular schedule, opening at noon and closing at 6:00 pm.

Parks anticipates that the pool will be open Thursday, July 12, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., unless something unforeseen occurs.