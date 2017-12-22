Parks and Recreation Department Wrap Up Projects Around Town

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The year is coming to an end, but the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department is still hard at work on renovations around town. The parks department is winding down 2017 by preparing for new construction at Bartlett Park.

“It’s the largest and most centralized playground in town. It gets a lot of playground use, even on the old playground equipment, there was a lot of use. This is going to be an exciting project when it’s done,” Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said.

After years of heavy use, the old playground equipment has been removed and donated to Buchanan County to be used at a small park outside of city limits.

Plans for the new play space will include updated restrooms and all abilities inclusive playground equipment.

“There will be a lot of maintenance work in the parks around town. There is a big need for a lot of renovations in the parks and facilities around town,” Parks and Recreation Board Member Jerry Wilkerson said.

Construction bids for work at Bartlett Park will open up starting January 10.

Renovations at Bartlett Park aren't the only projects slated for completion in 2018. The parks department also plans to install canopies at the Eagle Field Baseball complex. The department will also be making renovations at the historic Missouri Theatre; updates to the sound system and the dressing room areas as well as a complete overhaul of the facade of the building.

“The process for the sound system, green room and dressing room renovations, we are very hopeful that those [projects] will be complete by the end of January when activities begin again at the Missouri Theatre,” Kempf said.

The department plans to present over 50 projects to the capital improvements committee in January, including eight park and restroom renovations. Selected projects will progress to the city council for further review.