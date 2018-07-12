Clear

Parts of Maryville placed under boil advisory

A boil advisory has been issues for parts of Maryville.

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 1:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)- A boil advisory has been issues for parts of Maryville. 

According to a Facebook post by Maryville city manager Greg McDanel, the advisory generally pertains to areas between W. 3rd Street to W. 1st Street from Munn to Dunn. 

Water service will be off in this area until approximately 4 p.m. Thursday to allow for repairs. 

Once the repairs are complete, an advisory will remain in place until further notice. Staff will attemtp to expedite test results to allow lifting prior to the weekend. 

A boil advisory is a precautionary measure to alert customers there is a potential for comprised water quality. It is recommended that customers boil all water used in preparation of food and beverage for consumption for approximately 2 minutes.

A boil order is a confirmation of contamination in the system and boiling is essential to ensure the safety of the consumer.

It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
