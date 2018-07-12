Parts of Maryville placed under boil advisory

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)- A boil advisory has been issues for parts of Maryville.

According to a Facebook post by Maryville city manager Greg McDanel, the advisory generally pertains to areas between W. 3rd Street to W. 1st Street from Munn to Dunn.

Water service will be off in this area until approximately 4 p.m. Thursday to allow for repairs.

Once the repairs are complete, an advisory will remain in place until further notice. Staff will attemtp to expedite test results to allow lifting prior to the weekend.

A boil advisory is a precautionary measure to alert customers there is a potential for comprised water quality. It is recommended that customers boil all water used in preparation of food and beverage for consumption for approximately 2 minutes.

A boil order is a confirmation of contamination in the system and boiling is essential to ensure the safety of the consumer.