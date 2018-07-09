Perez Named To All-Star Roster

Salvador Perez will go to the all-star game for a sixth time representing the Kansas City Royals. Perez is a reserve catcher this year as the starter will be Wilson Ramos from the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League.

As one streak continues with Perez, one streak will end with Alcides Escobar. Escobar had his 421 consecutive game streak end on Sunday against the Red Sox, as Adalberto Mondesi took his place at shortstop.

Escobar, an All-Star in 2015, has struggled at the plate, hitting just .194 with three home runs and 19 RBIs.

When asked about the streak ending he said. "I was proud about this streak, 421 straight games, that's not easy," Escobar continued on by saying. "I feel so happy I made that. I understand the situation right now. The team is looking for something different. Ned told me yesterday you have an off-day [Sunday]. I said I don't have any problems, do whatever you want."

The Royals are in a transitional year, and are looking at all options moving forward. Escobars streak was the longest running in the Majors followed by San Deigo Padres Freddy Galvis with 255 consecutive. Hall of famer Cal Ripken Jr. played 2,632 straight games.