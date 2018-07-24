Clear

Peterson named NWMSU Director of Athletics

Peterson has been serving as Northwest's interim director since the retirement of Mel Tjeerdsma in April.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 9:50 AM

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University has named Andy Peterson as its next director of athletics.

Scroll for more content...

Peterson has been serving as Northwest's interim director since the retirement of Mel Tjeerdsma in April.

"I am beyond humbled and honored by the opportunity to be the director of athletics at Northwest Missouri State," Peterson said. "I am excited to work with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans, alumni and donors everywhere to build a framework that provides the best possible experiences for all our student-athletes. It's an exciting time in Bearcat athletics, and I can't wait to get going to build and uplift our student-athletes, their families, our coaches and support base."

Peterson is a former student-athlete and coach. He has spent the last five years as assistant athletics director for facilities at Northwest.

"Andy is a Bearcat and a winner," Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski said. "From being a leader in the classroom, on the hardwood and in athletics, his core focus has been on learning and uplifting the student-athlete experience. His roots in the northwest Missouri region run deep and his bedrock academic center - complemented by his playing, coaching and administrative experiences - yield an exciting future focus for Northwest athletics."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events