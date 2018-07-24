Peterson named NWMSU Director of Athletics

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University has named Andy Peterson as its next director of athletics.

Peterson has been serving as Northwest's interim director since the retirement of Mel Tjeerdsma in April.

"I am beyond humbled and honored by the opportunity to be the director of athletics at Northwest Missouri State," Peterson said. "I am excited to work with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans, alumni and donors everywhere to build a framework that provides the best possible experiences for all our student-athletes. It's an exciting time in Bearcat athletics, and I can't wait to get going to build and uplift our student-athletes, their families, our coaches and support base."

Peterson is a former student-athlete and coach. He has spent the last five years as assistant athletics director for facilities at Northwest.

"Andy is a Bearcat and a winner," Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski said. "From being a leader in the classroom, on the hardwood and in athletics, his core focus has been on learning and uplifting the student-athlete experience. His roots in the northwest Missouri region run deep and his bedrock academic center - complemented by his playing, coaching and administrative experiences - yield an exciting future focus for Northwest athletics."