Photo Gallery: Overnight Fire Destroys Home on the North Side of St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Families were displaced after their apartment building was destroyed during a fire that began at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Photos by Nick Ingram
