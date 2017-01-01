wx_icon Saint Joseph 16°

wx_icon Maryville 19°

wx_icon Savannah 16°

wx_icon Cameron 21°

wx_icon Fairfax 16°

Clear

Photo Gallery: Overnight Fire Destroys Home on the North Side of St. Joseph

Photos by Nick Ingram

Posted: Jan. 2, 2018 11:45 AM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2018 11:48 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Families were displaced after their apartment building was destroyed during a fire that began at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photo Gallery 11 Images

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events