Platte City Teenager Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

(PLATTE CITY, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Platte City teenager.

Scroll for more content...

Authorities have identified the victim as Luke Hogue, 17.

The crash happened on the 10800 block of N Highway at around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night.

According to a press release, the initial investigation shows Hogue was traveling northbound on N highway when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Authorities said Hogue was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The press release also states the vehicle was believed to be traveling in excess of the speed limit at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff's Office said they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Platte County Sheriff's Office Crash Team.