Plumbers Share Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The brutal cold can have an impact on the pipes in your home.

This is the time of year many pipes can burst creating a bigger problem but there are things you can be doing to keep it from happening.

St. Joe Plumbing Heating & Cooling says they're running a lot of service calls on frozen water lines.

They suggest running a trickle of water from your faucet to help keep your pipes from freezing. You can also open cabinet doors to expose your pipes to some heat.

One of the biggest things you can do right now is know where to shut off your water in case a pipe bursts.

"I've had several customers that I've worked with that had no idea where their supply actually comes up in their house," said Josh Ostertag. "So, a good idea is to just go through your house and familiarize yourself with where everything is coming up, just be ready."

They say if you lose power or know you're going to be gone for long period of time, it's also a good idea to shut off water to your house to avoid a burst.