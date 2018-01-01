Clear

Police Asking Public for Identity of Robbery Suspect

The Dollar General on St. Joseph Ave. was robbed Sunday, April 8.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 12:15 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 12:25 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are looking for information on a robbery suspect and vehicle after the Dollar General located at 3323 St. Joseph Ave. was robbed Sunday evening. 

The suspect is described as a white male, stocky build and was wearing a black hooded coat, gray pants and a black mask that had eye, mouth and nose holes. 

He was reported to be armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. 

The suspect was last seen getting into a white Pontiac G6 that was described as clean and in good shape with tinted windows and Missouri license plates.

If you have any information in relation to the suspect, please call St. Joseph Police at 816-271-4777.

Below are three photos of the suspect as well as sample photos of what the suspect vehicle looks like.

