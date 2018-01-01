Clear

Police Catch Escaped Juvenile Offender

St. Joseph police say the juvenile jumped out of a transport van stopped at Woodbine and Faraon Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 2:07 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 2:23 PM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A juvenile offender got a quick taste of freedom.

Police were able to quickly catch up with her in the parking lot of the Super China Buffett off the Belt Highway and take her back into custody.

The juvenile was being transported from a detention center in Iowa.

Police say the juvenile was being transported to St. Joseph for medical reasons.

