Police: Foul play ruled out in suspicious death

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have ruled out foul play in a suspicious death investigation.
The body of a man was found on the 900 block of S. 14th Street Sunday morning.
Investigators have not revealed any circumstances surrounding the death.
The name of the victim has not been released.
