Police: Foul play ruled out in suspicious death

The name of the victim has not been released.

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 1:21 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have ruled out foul play in a suspicious death investigation.

The body of a man was found on the 900 block of S. 14th Street Sunday morning.

Investigators have not revealed any circumstances surrounding the death.

