Police Identify Victim in Fatal House Fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department released the name of the woman killed in an overnight fire last week.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Barbara Walker.

The fire happened at 709 Highland Avenue around 8 p.m. last Tuesday. Both the St. Joseph Fire Department and St. Joseph Police Department responded to the scene.

Authorities said that Walker was the only person in the home at the time of the fire.

The Detectives Division of the St. Joseph Police Department has stated that nothing suspicious is being investigated.