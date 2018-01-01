Clear

Police Investigate Hit and Run

A man is taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in an apparent assault.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 8:21 AM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 8:32 AM
Posted By: Matthew Rinehart

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are investigating a hit and run that took place Monday night.

Scroll for more content...

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Faraon at approximately 10:30pm on Monday.

They say a person in their 30s was hit by a vehicle in an apparent assault.

The subject was taken to Mosaic Life Care with what were described as non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do have a person of interest, but no one is in custody.

They say the incident is still under investigation.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
After days of dreary weather, the sunshine is finally returning to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday. Warmer temperatures are also on the horizon this week with temperatures warming to the upper 50s today as high pressure takes over the Central U.S.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events