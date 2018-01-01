Police Investigate Hit and Run

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are investigating a hit and run that took place Monday night.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Faraon at approximately 10:30pm on Monday.

They say a person in their 30s was hit by a vehicle in an apparent assault.

The subject was taken to Mosaic Life Care with what were described as non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do have a person of interest, but no one is in custody.

They say the incident is still under investigation.