Police Investigating Rollover Accident

A two-vehicle accident occured Wednesday morning at the intersection of North Riverside and Cook Road.

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 11:36 AM

A two-vehicle accident occured Wednesday morning at the intersection of North Riverside and Cook Road.

St. Joseph Police and the Fire Department responded to the scene.


Injuries are not known at this time. 

Police are still investigating.

A rainy Wednesday is in the forecast for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas and we could use it. Keep the umbrella and the rain gear handy as we'll see widespread rain chances throughout the day with cooler high temperatures in the lower 80s. The rain could be heavy at times. Most of us got about an inch of rain on Tuesday and another 1-2 inches is expected through Thursday.
