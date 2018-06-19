Police: Puppy Stabbed During Fight Between Roommates

(ATCHISON, Ks.) KAIR -- A verbal altercation between two roommates turns violent, leading to the stabbing of a puppy, according to Atchison, Kansas police.

Scroll for more content...



MSC News in Atchison is reporting that Joseph Widner, 25, of Atchison was arrested in connection with the alleged attack on Saturday.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of Ash around 4:30 a.m. where the victim reported being hit in the face multiple times by Widner.

Widner also allegedly stabbed the victim's 16-week-old Husky puppy during the disturbance.

"He was stabbed with a large kitchen knife," said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. "He was taken to a veterinarian and treated and will recover. The officers that were involved, who are used to dealing with disturbances, were all affected by the

situation of an innocent puppy [having] this aggression and this anger taken out on [him]. They said [the puppy] was very young, very passive."

Widner was taken into custody on charges of battery and cruelty to an animal.