Police: Puppy Stabbed During Fight Between Roommates

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim's 16-week-old Husky puppy with a kitchen knife.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 11:34 AM

(ATCHISON, Ks.) KAIR -- A verbal altercation between two roommates turns violent, leading to the stabbing of a puppy, according to Atchison, Kansas police.

MSC News in Atchison is reporting that Joseph Widner, 25, of Atchison was arrested in connection with the alleged attack on Saturday.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of Ash around 4:30 a.m. where the victim reported being hit in the face multiple times by Widner.

Widner also allegedly stabbed the victim's 16-week-old Husky puppy during the disturbance.

"He was stabbed with a large kitchen knife," said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. "He was taken to a veterinarian and treated and will recover. The officers that were involved, who are used to dealing with disturbances, were all affected by the
situation of an innocent puppy [having] this aggression and this anger taken out on [him]. They said [the puppy] was very young, very passive."

Widner was taken into custody on charges of battery and cruelty to an animal.

