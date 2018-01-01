Police Pursuit Ends in Fatality Crash

(KAIR) A pursuit through Atchison turned deadly early Sunday when an Effingham, Kansas man lost control and crashed his vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the man as 45-year-old Raymond Bosch, Jr.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News the pursuit began when an officer traveling westbound at the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 59, spotted an eastbound vehicle, driving left of center, coming towards him.

The officer turned around and attempted to stop Bosch's pickup truck, which Wilson says was driving on the wrong side of the highway.

The pickup drove north on 14th Street to Main Street, and then went west on main, refusing to stop for the officer.

According to Wilson, the Officer began to back off of the pursuit at 19th and Main Street, but continued to travel west, several blocks behind the westbound pickup truck.

According to the Patrol's report, Bosch failed to maneuver a curve in the 2200 block of Main Street, which sent the pickup onto a private residential lawn, where it struck a retaining wall and rolled over.

Bosch was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Patrol's report.