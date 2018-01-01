Police Release Surveillance Images of Bank Robbery Suspect

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a St. Joseph bank on Friday.

Police released images of the suspect and vehicle.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. Friday at the bank on Belt and Pickett in St. Joseph.

Authorities said the man walked into the bank and showed a gun. The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators say the robber was last seen driving away in a green SUV heading south on the Belt Highway.

Customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.